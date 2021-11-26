Polish, UK Prime Ministers Discussed Sanctions Against Belarus, Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that he had discussed with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson "a wide range of sanctions" against Belarus and Russia.

Speaking at a briefing after his meeting with Johnson on Friday in London, Morawiecki said that both sides believed Russia was to blame not only for the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, but also for the unstable situation in Ukraine and Moldova, and the rise in energy prices in Europe.

"With Boris Johnson, we discussed various mechanisms for overcoming this crisis. Unfortunately, one of them is a very clear, a wide range of sanctions against Belarus, as well as, if necessary, against Russia in order not to escalate those risks, escalate those conflicts," Morawiecki said.