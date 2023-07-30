Open Menu

Polish Units In Ukraine Could Mark Start Of Separation Of Western Territories - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2023 | 02:10 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) The introduction of Polish military units into Ukraine could become the beginning of the path towards the rejection of western territories of Ukraine in favor of Poland, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"There (in Ukraine) ideas are already being thrown in to introduce certain Polish military units in a broader sense - to ensure security, because everyone is raked out as part of mobilization measures, but you have to somehow maintain order and discipline. But if this (entry of Polish units) happens, then it will be the beginning of this path towards the rejection of western territories of Ukraine in favor of Poland," Putin said on Saturday.

