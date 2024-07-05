Open Menu

Polite But Probing: Biden's Interviewer George Stephanopoulos

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Polite but probing: Biden's interviewer George Stephanopoulos

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) For his first televised interview since his disastrous debate showing, Joe Biden has chosen ABC news veteran George Stephanapoulos to conduct a conversation that could decide the president's future.

The pick is no surprise given Stephanopoulos' resume as a longtime Democratic-leaning political journalist who was once a key White House advisor to Bill Clinton.

The stakes of the interview, scheduled to take place Friday, could not be higher, as Biden seeks to prove he can win the election despite slipping poll numbers and growing concern for his mental acuity at age 81.

Known for his polite but probing style, Stephanopoulos, 63, has interviewed many heads of state including Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

The focus of the interview will undoubtably be Biden's health after the president's debate against Donald Trump, in which Biden lost his train of thought several times.

Born to a Greek family in Massachusetts, Stephanapoulos grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, where both of his parents worked in the American Greek Orthodox Church.

After graduating near the top of his class with a degree in political science from Columbia University in New York, Stephanopoulos moved to Washington to work as a congressional aide.

His first foray into electoral politics was joining the 1988 presidential campaign for Michael Dukakis, the Massachusetts governor.

Though Dukakis lost the election to George H.W. Bush, Stephanopoulos' next presidential campaign took him straight to the White House.

As Bill Clinton's communications director, Stephanopoulos became one of the president's senior advisors for his first term in office.

After four years in the executive branch, however, Stephanopoulos stepped down from his post, later citing the pressure of the role.

For the next phase of his career, Stephanopoulos found success as a political pundit for ABC News.

He now appears on two of the organization's flagship programs, the morning show "Good Morning America" and the Sunday talk show "This Week."

Stephanopoulos married actress Ali Wentworth in 2001 after meeting her on a blind date. The couple have two daughters together.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Governor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Russia Washington White House Married Trump Vladimir Putin George Columbia Cleveland New York Sunday Church Post Family From Top

Recent Stories

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

16 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

1 hour ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

3 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

4 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

18 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

18 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

18 hours ago

More Stories From World