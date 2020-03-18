UrduPoint.com
Political Activist Eduard Limonov To Be Buried This Week In Closed Ceremony

Wed 18th March 2020

Political Activist Eduard Limonov to Be Buried This Week in Closed Ceremony

The funeral of Russian writer and political activist Eduard Limonov is planned to be held in Moscow this week and will be closed to the public in line with the deceased's expressed wish, his friend and lawyer Sergei Belyak told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The funeral of Russian writer and political activist Eduard Limonov is planned to be held in Moscow this week and will be closed to the public in line with the deceased's expressed wish, his friend and lawyer Sergei Belyak told Sputnik.

Limonov, aged 77, died at a Moscow hospital on Tuesday, reportedly of complications related to oncology surgery.

"Tentatively, by the end of the week. Maybe Friday, maybe Saturday, on any of these days, if documents are ready in time. In Moscow," Belyak said.

He noted that the funeral would be closed to the public and press, which was Limonov's expressed wish.

Limonov, born Eduard Savenko in 1943, was known for his autobiographical semi-fictitious memoirs about his youth in Russia and life as an immigrant in the United States and France.

In 1991, Limonov returned to Russia, where he was engaged in politics. He founded the radical National Bolshevik Party, which never became official but gained much attention due to its protest stunts. In 2001, Limonov was jailed on charges of terrorism, breach of the constitutional order, and illegal arms possession. He spent almost two years in prison and then remained active in politics as a vocal publicist and organizer of civil protests.

