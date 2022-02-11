Political Advisers of Normandy 4 States Failed to Adopt Joint Document -Ukrainian Official

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Political advisers of the Normandy Four nations have failed to adopt a joint document during the negotiations in Berlin, head of the Ukrainian presidential administration Andriy Yermak said on Friday.

"Today, we have not managed to adopt a joint document," Yermak said.

He stressed that the parties would continue to work on settling the conflict in Donbas.

"We will continue to work. I think we will meet again very soon. Ukraine wants to engage in a constructive dialogue," the official said.

According to Yermak, all the Normandy Four countries are interested in holding a new summit of their leaders but no specific date has been set yet.

"Today, everyone confirmed that we have the Minsk agreements and they must be implemented," he added.