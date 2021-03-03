UrduPoint.com
Political Advisers To Pool More Wisdom On Better Business Environment

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:05 PM

Political advisers to pool more wisdom on better business environment

China's political advisory body will continue to focus on issues related to further improving the country's business environment in 2021, a spokesperson said on Wednesday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :China's political advisory body will continue to focus on issues related to further improving the country's business environment in 2021, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will continue to pool wisdom and strength to facilitate a business environment that is based on market principles, governed by law and up to international standards, said Guo Weimin, the spokesperson for the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC at a press conference.

Political advisers have given suggestions including ensuring foreign companies can fully enjoy China's opening-up policies and countering the uncertainty of international business environment with certainty in domestic business environment, he said.

