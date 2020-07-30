UrduPoint.com
Political Advisor Shklyarov Allegedly Involved In US Election Detained In Belarus- Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russian political consultant Vitaly Shklyarov, who allegedly was involved in the US presidential election when Barack Obama won, and also devised tv host Ksenia Sobchak's election campaign in Russia, has been detained in Belarus, the country's state-owned ONT TV channel reported on Wednesday.

According to the intelligence services, Shklyarov consulted administrators of groups on various social networks, united by the common name "Country for Life." "Country for Life" allegedly worked under the external control of a Russian PR specialist, the broadcaster reported.

"Country for Life" is a video blog of Sergei Tikhonovsky, whose wife, Svetlana Tikhonovsky, is a Belarusian presidential candidate.

More Stories From World

