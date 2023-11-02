Open Menu

Political And Tech Leaders Tackle AI Safety At Inaugural Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Bletchley Park, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday hosted political and tech leaders at the inaugural global AI safety summit, predicting the technology will radically alter society for generations to come.

The release of ChatGPT and other generative AI systems, which are capable of quickly producing text, images and audio from simple commands in everyday language, has captivated the public and offered a glimpse into the technology's potential.

But they have also prompted concerns around issues ranging from job losses to cyberattacks and the control that humans actually have over the systems.

The two-day summit at Bletchley Park, north of London, kicked off on Wednesday with the publication of an agreement signed by 28 countries and the European Union acknowledging the "need for international action.

But Thursday is when the leading nations formally got together to address the most pressing risks presented by the rapidly evolving technology.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres joined representatives from governments including France, Germany and Australia to discuss global priorities for AI in the next five years.

