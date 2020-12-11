UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Political Context Obvious In Pressure On Sputnik In Latvia - Russian Deputy Envoy To OSCE

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 11:50 PM

Political Context Obvious in Pressure on Sputnik in Latvia - Russian Deputy Envoy to OSCE

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The political context is quite obvious in the pressure of the Latvian authorities on Sputnik news agency, Russia's deputy permanent representative at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Maxim Buyakevich, told Sputnik.

The Russian Permanent Mission on Friday raised the issue of what is happening around Sputnik in Latvia at the OSCE Permanent Council.

"Where the political overtones of pressure are quite obvious, there, in fact, the sovereign rights of an OSCE member state should, by and large, end, since they directly conflict with the political obligations of such a country to ensure freedom of expression. This freedom is unconditional and, of course, cannot be justified by the application of some sanctions, especially in relation to a single individual," Buyakevich said.

Riga's position on the sovereign right to oppress Sputnik under the pretext of personal EU sanctions is absolutely untenable, Buyakevich said.

"The position of Latvia is rather peculiar. It is assumed that the restrictions that have now been applied to well-known journalists in Latvia are the sovereign right of the Republic of Latvia, since, they say, they fit into the framework of the implementation of EU directives on personal sanctions against Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency head Dmitry Kiselev," Buyakevich explained.

"The position is absolutely untenable, since the broad interpretation of such sanctions by the Latvian authorities, regardless of their nature in general, can in no way include arbitrary measures of pressure on those journalists who are not even members of the Rossiya Segodnya media holding ” there were quite a large number of stringers and people who work on a commercial basis with a wide range of media, not only Russian or Russian-speaking, but also with many others," the Russian diplomat emphasized.

Russia is not surprised by the lack of reaction from the European Union to the Sputnik case in Latvia, they are always silent when measures against journalists are applied on its territory, Buyakevich said.

"Our western partners preferred to keep silent, which is not surprising: the topic is inconvenient, they did not want to get involved in a difficult polemic for them," he said.

"We did not expect any reaction from their side, especially from Brussels, which likes so much to teach other states human rights, primarily in the media, but is traditionally silent in response to some malicious measures against journalists on its own territory. It happened this time too," the deputy envoy said.

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union Brussels Latvia Media From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

1 hour ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

1 hour ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

1 hour ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

1 hour ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

1 hour ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.