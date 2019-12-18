UrduPoint.com
Political Coverage Row Puts BBC Funding Under Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:09 PM

Political coverage row puts BBC funding under threat

Britain's new government is taking aim at the BBC, accusing it of bias in reporting the recently concluded elections that gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson a sweeping mandate

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Britain's new government is taking aim at the BBC, accusing it of bias in reporting the recently concluded elections that gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson a sweeping mandate.

The row over perceived partiality from the corporation and ensuing threats about its licence fee funding have erupted before but this time come against a backdrop of tensions about Brexit.

The issue is likely to dominate the brief of newly-reappointed culture minister Nicky Morgan in the run-up to talks in 2022 about whether to maintain the licence at current levels.

Morgan has said she would be "open-minded" about scrapping the licence and replacing it with a Netflix-style subscription service.

The government has previously committed to maintain the licence fee model until 2027. A standard licence costs each British household just over 154 ($202, 182 Euros) a year.

