Political coverage row puts BBC funding under threat

(@FahadShabbir)

Britain's new government is taking aim at the BBC, accusing it of bias in reporting the recently concluded elections that gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson a sweeping mandate

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Britain's new government is taking aim at the BBC, accusing it of bias in reporting the recently concluded elections that gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson a sweeping mandate.

The row over perceived partiality from the corporation and ensuing threats about its licence fee funding have erupted before but this time come against a backdrop of tensions about Brexit.

The issue is likely to dominate the brief of newly-reappointed culture minister Nicky Morgan in the run-up to talks in 2022 about whether to maintain the licence at current levels.

Morgan has said she would be "open-minded" about scrapping the licence and replacing it with a Netflix-style subscription service.

The government has previously committed to maintain the licence fee model until 2027. A standard licence costs each British household just over 154 ($202, 182 Euros) a year.