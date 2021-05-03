UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Political Crisis In El Salvador As Parliament Ousts Judges, AG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:04 PM

Political crisis in El Salvador as parliament ousts judges, AG

A political storm has erupted in El Salvador as its parliament, newly controlled by President Nayib Bukele's party, dismissed the attorney general and top judges deemed hostile to the populist leader

San Salvador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :A political storm has erupted in El Salvador as its parliament, newly controlled by President Nayib Bukele's party, dismissed the attorney general and top judges deemed hostile to the populist leader.

Opposition parties denounced the move as a "coup," while rights groups and international partners expressed grave concern even as Bukele celebrated the first step in "cleaning our house." "And the people of El Salvador, through their representatives, said: DISMISSED!" the young president crowed on Twitter after the majority vote Saturday, which came in the very first session of the newly constituted single-chamber Legislative Assembly.

The New Ideas party, which Bukele founded, gained an outright parliamentary majority in elections in February.

Until then, Bukele, elected in 2019 for a five-year term, had faced difficulty getting some programs approved in a parliament dominated by two opposition parties -- the right-wing Arena and leftist FMLN.

His detractors have long accused Bukele of authoritarian tendencies, and observers had warned that an election victory for New Ideas could give him undue power.

The 39-year-old, who often sports jeans and a leather jacket in public with a baseball cap worn backwards, has clashed repeatedly with the Supreme Court and the public prosecutor's office.

On Saturday, legislators voted to dismiss all five judges of the Constitutional Chamber, one of four organs of the Supreme Court, for allegedly issuing "arbitrary" judgments.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Storm Supreme Court Sports Parliament Vote Twitter Young El Salvador Chamber February 2019 All Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Court extends till May 19 Jahangir Tareen, his son ..

3 minutes ago

NAB Court reserves judgement on petition seeking c ..

27 minutes ago

Pns Nasr’s Hadr Mission To Benin-africa: A Vibra ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Hadr Efforts: Reinvigorating Pakista ..

34 minutes ago

IPL match postponed after two players positive for ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares close sharply lower

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.