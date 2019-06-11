UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Political Crisis In Moldova 'Disgrace,' Distracts Diplomats From Work - Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:10 PM

Political Crisis in Moldova 'Disgrace,' Distracts Diplomats From Work - Foreign Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The new Moldovan minister of foreign affairs and European integration, Nacolae Popescu, at a press conference on Tuesday called the political crisis in Moldova "shameful," saying it disrupts diplomatic work.

"We need to overcome the political crisis, which is a big shame for the Republic of Moldova. I am not a political minister, I don't have a party membership; I came here to represent the country in a way two-thirds of the Moldovan citizens want to see it. Therefore, I ask all diplomats, state secretaries and ambassadors to refrain from abusing 'party diplomacy' and represent the interests of the state," Popescu said.

He added that the pro-Democratic protesters, who gathered near the foreign ministry building in Chisinau, distract diplomats from their service of protecting Moldova's national interests.

The political crisis in Moldova peaked again last week after the pro-Russian Socialist Party formed a parliamentary coalition with the pro-European ACUM bloc, paving way for a new Moldovan government after a three-month hiatus.

In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered their actions illegitimate and ordered to temporarily deprive Igor Dodon of presidential powers in favor of Prime Minister Pavel Filip so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

Dodon denounced these rulings as desperate attempts of power usurpation, while thousands of supporters of the Democratic party took to the streets of Chisinau.

On February 24, Moldova held parliamentary elections which ended with no party getting the absolute majority needed to form a new government. Of the 101 seats in the legislature, the Party of Socialists, which supports Dodon and rapprochement with Russia, got 35, while Democrats won 30, the pro-European ACUM bloc won 26 and SOR Party won 7. The last three seats went to independent lawmakers.

According to Moldovan law, if parties fail to form a government within the three months after the election results are recognized by the Constitutional Court or pass at least one bill, the president has the right to dissolve the parliament and call an early vote.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Russia Parliament Vote Chisinau Moldova February Democrats All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

57 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

1 hour ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.