Political Crisis in Moldova 'Disgrace,' Distracts Diplomats From Work - Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The new Moldovan minister of foreign affairs and European integration, Nacolae Popescu, at a press conference on Tuesday called the political crisis in Moldova "shameful," saying it disrupts diplomatic work.

"We need to overcome the political crisis, which is a big shame for the Republic of Moldova. I am not a political minister, I don't have a party membership; I came here to represent the country in a way two-thirds of the Moldovan citizens want to see it. Therefore, I ask all diplomats, state secretaries and ambassadors to refrain from abusing 'party diplomacy' and represent the interests of the state," Popescu said.

He added that the pro-Democratic protesters, who gathered near the foreign ministry building in Chisinau, distract diplomats from their service of protecting Moldova's national interests.

The political crisis in Moldova peaked again last week after the pro-Russian Socialist Party formed a parliamentary coalition with the pro-European ACUM bloc, paving way for a new Moldovan government after a three-month hiatus.

In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered their actions illegitimate and ordered to temporarily deprive Igor Dodon of presidential powers in favor of Prime Minister Pavel Filip so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

Dodon denounced these rulings as desperate attempts of power usurpation, while thousands of supporters of the Democratic party took to the streets of Chisinau.

On February 24, Moldova held parliamentary elections which ended with no party getting the absolute majority needed to form a new government. Of the 101 seats in the legislature, the Party of Socialists, which supports Dodon and rapprochement with Russia, got 35, while Democrats won 30, the pro-European ACUM bloc won 26 and SOR Party won 7. The last three seats went to independent lawmakers.

According to Moldovan law, if parties fail to form a government within the three months after the election results are recognized by the Constitutional Court or pass at least one bill, the president has the right to dissolve the parliament and call an early vote.