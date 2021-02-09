UrduPoint.com
Political Dialogue Between Russia, European Union At Standstill - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Political Dialogue Between Russia, European Union at Standstill - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The political dialogue between Russia and the European Union has come to a standstill, the EU's high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Tuesday.

Last week, Borrelll visited Moscow and spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. At talks in Moscow, the EU diplomat said the relations were far from satisfactory but diplomatic channels had to remain open.

"Political dialogue has come to a standstill since the 2014 conflict in Ukraine ... and the adversity of the present political climate makes values and principles a sore point once again," Borrell said in his address to the European parliament.

"There is a deep disappointment and growing mistrust between the European Union and Russia. Many of the traditional pillars of the Russia-European relations are giving away," Borrell said.

