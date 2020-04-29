Political Dialogue Only Solution to Libya Conflict - LAS Secretary-General

The only way to end the long-running armed conflict in Libya is through comprehensive political dialogue sponsored by the United Nations and the international community, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general of the League of Arab States (LAS), said on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The only way to end the long-running armed conflict in Libya is through comprehensive political dialogue sponsored by the United Nations and the international community, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general of the League of Arab States (LAS), said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Field Marshal of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, announced his withdrawal from the international 2015 Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the UN-backed Government of National Accord, and also said that his army had been given a "popular mandate" to rule over the country.

"The Libyan leaders should be aware that there is no way to end the ongoing conflict in Libya excepting via a political track mediated by the United Nations and supported by the international community," Aboul Gheit said in a statement issued by the LAS.

The Arab alliance has condemned the continued hostilities in different parts of Libya, in the country's west and around the capital of Tripoli, in particular.

The LAS has also expressed its concern over escalated tensions between the Libyan sides, reaffirming the alliance's strong position against any military actions.

Most of the countries and international organizations, including Russia, Turkey, the European Union and the United Nations, have already slammed Haftar's unilateral withdrawal from the agreement, as it violates international law. They call on all parties to cease fire in the war-torn country and resume peace negotiations.