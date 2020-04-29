UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Political Dialogue Only Solution To Libya Conflict - LAS Secretary-General

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 05:26 PM

Political Dialogue Only Solution to Libya Conflict - LAS Secretary-General

The only way to end the long-running armed conflict in Libya is through comprehensive political dialogue sponsored by the United Nations and the international community, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general of the League of Arab States (LAS), said on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The only way to end the long-running armed conflict in Libya is through comprehensive political dialogue sponsored by the United Nations and the international community, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general of the League of Arab States (LAS), said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Field Marshal of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, announced his withdrawal from the international 2015 Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the UN-backed Government of National Accord, and also said that his army had been given a "popular mandate" to rule over the country.

"The Libyan leaders should be aware that there is no way to end the ongoing conflict in Libya excepting via a political track mediated by the United Nations and supported by the international community," Aboul Gheit said in a statement issued by the LAS.

The Arab alliance has condemned the continued hostilities in different parts of Libya, in the country's west and around the capital of Tripoli, in particular.

The LAS has also expressed its concern over escalated tensions between the Libyan sides, reaffirming the alliance's strong position against any military actions.

Most of the countries and international organizations, including Russia, Turkey, the European Union and the United Nations, have already slammed Haftar's unilateral withdrawal from the agreement, as it violates international law. They call on all parties to cease fire in the war-torn country and resume peace negotiations.

Related Topics

Fire Army United Nations Russia Turkey European Union Tripoli Alliance Libya 2015 All From Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Brazil Should Introduce Progressive Tax Reform to ..

51 seconds ago

Russian Consul Says Quarantine Measures in China's ..

52 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia Installs Thermal Cameras in Holy Mosq ..

54 seconds ago

Beijing Calls on US to Be Transparent About Purpos ..

57 seconds ago

Berlin Confirms Normandy Four Foreign Ministers' V ..

59 seconds ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Africa Surpasses 1,500 Afte ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.