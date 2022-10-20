UrduPoint.com

Political Differences May Split Tories Into 2 Parties After Truss' Resignation - Expert

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 07:57 PM

The UK Conservative Party faces the risk of splitting in two due to internal political divisions amid upheaval caused by Liz Truss resigning as prime minister, Mark Garnett, a senior lecturer at the department of politics, philosophy and religion at Lancaster University, told Sputnik on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Truss announced her resignation less than two months after her appointment as leader of the Conservative Party and head of the UK government. Truss added that she would remain in office until her successor is chosen, noting that a new party leader will be elected next week.

"There is, though, a possibility that the party is now so sharply divided that, back in opposition, it will split into at least two new parties - a right-wing, pro-Brexit economic liberal party, and a moderate party which is much more favourable to close ties with the EU and accepts the need for well-funded public services," Garnett said.

The Tories have been under significant strain since Boris Johnson was pressured by the party, including his own cabinet members, to give up party leadership and premiership due to multiple scandals that had plagued the final months of his government. Truss, who succeeded him, faced troubles from the get-go as her government was criticized for its economic policy that proved unable to curb inflation and price hikes, as well as sparked concerns about an increase in public debt.

