Political Directors From 5 Nuclear Deal Signatories, Iran To Meet In Late July - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 11:20 PM

Political Directors from 5 Nuclear Deal Signatories, Iran to Meet in Late July - Ryabkov

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Political directors from Iran and the five countries that signed up to the nuclear deal will meet in Vienna in late July, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Sunday.

"I know for a fact that it [the meeting] will take place soon.

I am not 100 percent sure about July 28 but [it will take place] sometime close to that date," he told reporters in Caracas, Venezuela.

Russia, China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom have been struggling to keep the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in place after the United States quit last year and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

