Political Environment Prevents UN Chief From Launching New Khashoggi Probe - Rapporteur

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) The polarized political environment that prevails throughout the work prevents UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council to set up a follow-up investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard told Sputnik.

"The political environment is very difficult, very complex. Everything is polarized... and it is not very straightforward, it is not very easy for the Secretary-General, as it is not easy for the Security Council, to reach any kind of unified position," Callamard said on Friday.

Callamard explained the framework of the UN Charter, which guides how such an inquiry should be carried out, is not straightforward and necessitates interpretations making it difficult for the UN Secretary-General to request establishing a commission of inquiry.

However, Callamard pointed out that the structure of the UN Charter could be interpreted in a way that would empower Guterres to take further steps to respond effectively to the Khashoggi case.

"My feeling is that the rules could be interpreted in a way that will give him [Guterres] more power to take steps, but he has decided not to do so," Callamard said.

"My hope holds that he will find in himself the courage to do so, despite the difficult environment."

In June, Callamard issued a report calling on Guterres to launch a follow-up criminal probe due to credible evidence that warrants further investigation of senior Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that such a probe would require a green light from either the UN Security Council or member states.

Khashoggi went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts, but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed inside the embassy and alleged that his body had been dismembered.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder. Ankara has meanwhile demanded that the accused be extradited to Turkey and that Riyadh reveals the whereabouts of the journalist's remains.