Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Scenes last week of Argentines in club jerseys clashing with police at a pensioners' anti-austerity march crossed a line for many in a country that is no stranger to football hooliganism.

For political observers, the football fans' presence -- and their actions -- was symptomatic of the political abandonment of marginalized Argentines, now turning to unorthodox defenders.

As Buenos Aires prepares for another pensioners' march Wednesday -- a week after the most violent protest yet against President Javier Milei's budget-slashing measures -- some wonder if the violence will become a permanent feature.

"We'll be back on Wednesday with the retirees. We have the right to fight for causes we think are just," said Fernando Vivas, a 55-year-old salesman and Boca Juniors fan who marched in support of the pensioners last week with fans of dozens of clubs.

"If they plan to double down on repression, we have to triple our participation," he told AFP, expressing a popular view.

For years, Argentina's increasingly cash-strapped retirees have protested every Wednesday against a loss of purchasing power -- worsened since self-declared "anarcho-capitalist" Milei took office 15 months ago.

Usually, the demonstrations gather just a few dozen older people. Union, opposition and social leaders have been notably absent.

Then last week, football fans turned out in their hundreds after an online campaign in response to reports of elderly marchers having been manhandled by police.

Protesters in football jerseys, some wearing masks, threw stones they had ripped up from sidewalks, burned cars and rubbish bins, and barricaded streets.

Police responded with tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets.

The running battles injured 45 people, including police, protesters and a photojournalist left in a critical condition.