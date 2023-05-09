Political Forces of South Yemen Adopt National Charter on Formation of Independent State

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) South Yemen's political parties and public organizations have signed a national charter on the formation of an independent Federal state in the south of Yemen.

The independent state will exist separately from the country's northern part, according to a copy of the document obtained by Sputnik.

The document was signed after a consultative meeting in the administrative center of southern Yemen, Aden, with the participation of 330 representatives of southern Yemeni parties, movements, trade unions, civil society organizations, national and spiritual leaders.