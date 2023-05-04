Political Forces Of Southern Yemen To Hold Consultative Meeting In Aden
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 10:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Political forces of southern Yemen will hold a consultative meeting in the city of Aden to support inter-regional dialogue and find peaceful solutions to regional differences.
Delegations from local provinces that include a number of sheiks, politicians, and representatives of prominent political and societal groups are expected to participate in the meeting, the media reported.