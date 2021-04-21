The military council in charge of Chad should involve the political class and civil society in the power transition process after the death of President Idriss Deby, or the situation in the country will resemble a "coup d'etat," Chadian politician Brice Mbaimon Guedmbaye told Sputnik on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The military council in charge of Chad should involve the political class and civil society in the power transition process after the death of President Idriss Deby, or the situation in the country will resemble a "coup d'etat," Chadian politician Brice Mbaimon Guedmbaye told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Monday, the country's military announced the dissolution of the existing government and the creation of a transitional military council headed by the late president's son, 37-year-old chief of the National Guard Mahamat Idriss Deby. The transitional period is set to last for 18 months until the new elections.

According to Mbaimon, who was a presidential candidate nominated by the Movement of Chadian Patriots for the Republic (MPTR) in the recent elections, the military made the decision without consulting with the political class and there is "every chance that it will not be approved unanimously."

"The decision on 18 months was taken by the Military Council unilaterally, without coordinating with us, that is, without coordinating with the political forces," he said.

Mbaimon stressed that Chadian politicians, for the most part, believe that "all decisions should be made according to the current constitution, which stipulates that the elections should be held in 90 days."

"Negotiations are necessary, but if the military wanted to have them, they could have initiated consultations before making a decision.

But we faced a fait accompli. In the coming days, both the civil society and political parties must speak out on this matter," he stated, noting that "the decision taken by the military resembles a coup."

The politician also expressed his readiness to participate in the upcoming elections.

Another Chadian politician, former presidential candidate from the Astre party Balthazar Alladoum Djarma, shared the sentiment and urged the military to hold consultations with the country's political forces on the future of the country.

"We expect that consultations will begin soon, so that we can discuss the concept of our country's policy, we need a consensus," Balthazar said, stressing the importance of returning to the constitutional framework.

Deby was killed while visiting troops on the frontlines in the fight against one of the rebel groups active in the country, the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT). He was transported to a medical facility but succumbed to the sustained injuries on Tuesday.

Chad has been struggling with numerous social, economic and security issues, including the confrontation between Muslims in the North and Christians in the South. In addition, terrorist organization Boko Haram (banned in Russia) is still active in northwestern Chad.

Since 2017, the situation has been worsening along the Chad-Libyan border. In 2015, the authorities imposed a state of emergency that still remains in place.