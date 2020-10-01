Political infighting hobbles Spain efforts to curb virus

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Blighted by the EU's highest number of virus cases, Spain's handling of the pandemic has been hamstrung by political infighting with the latest battle sparked by plans to lock down the capital.

With new infections spreading like wildfire, the leftwing government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday unveiled a tough new set of restrictions for badly-hit areas, in a move which will see the capital placed under partial lockdown within 48 hours.

Madrid's regional government has reacted furiously, denouncing the measures as "not legally enforceable" and pledging to take the central government to court, raising the stakes in a bitter political battle that risks damaging efforts to curb the virus.

The government says the situation in Madrid is "complex and worrying," pointing to figures showing nearly 5,000 new cases notified within 24 hours -- or 44 percent of the total diagnosed across the entire country.

But Madrid's top health official Enrique Ruiz Escudero said regional data indicated the situation was "stable" and even improving, accusing the government of peddling "a message of alarm and agitation".

Although the region has said it will implement the measures, the very public standoff has triggered confusion and anger at the political establishment.

"What we're seeing in Madrid with this terrible struggle... is absolutely criminal. Because we're not talking about playing with the economy, we are playing with the lives of many citizens," said Euprepio Padula, an expert on political leadership.

"The enemy is not your political opponent, it's the virus," he said.

"It is an absolutely ideological fight that has nothing to do with the objective data which is clearly terrible."Spain is currently struggling with the highest number of new cases within the EU with a rate of around 300 per 100,000 inhabitants -- but in the Madrid region, the rate currently stands at more than 730 per 100,000.