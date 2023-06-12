UrduPoint.com

Political Leaders Offer Condolences On Death Of Berlusconi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Political Leaders Offer Condolences on Death of Berlusconi

Political leaders of a number of countries have expressed their condolences on the death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Political leaders of a number of countries have expressed their condolences on the death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Berlusconi one of the most influential politicians in the history of Italy, adding that he was never afraid of defending his beliefs. The representatives of different political forces in Italy have also expressed their condolences on the death of the former head of the government.

"Gone is the great fighter," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Twitter, adding "rest in peace, my friend" in Italian.

"With the death of Silvio Berlusconi, Italy has lost a strong personality.

He was the first Italian prime minister I worked with, and I will remember him as a striking and passionate politician," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Twitter, conveying his condolences on behalf of the Dutch government.

"We learned about the death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. We express of condolences to the Italian people and the Italian government," German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buechner told a press conference.

Berlusconi, who was hospitalized in Milan's San Raffaele hospital to undergo scheduled follow-up tests for a blood condition last week, died aged 86 on Monday.

