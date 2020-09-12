The first EU nation to surpass half a million coronavirus infections, Spain's decision to pass management of the pandemic to its regions has politicized public health and hobbled its fight against Covid-19, experts say

Madrid (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The first EU nation to surpass half a million coronavirus infections, Spain's decision to pass management of the pandemic to its regions has politicized public health and hobbled its fight against Covid-19, experts say.

When the virus reached the country in March, the central government declared a state of emergency that allowed it to take control of healthcare and security.

It imposed one of the world's most draconian lockdowns, helping contain the spread.

But infections have soared since the state of emergency was lifted at the end of June and powers -- especially healthcare -- were returned to Spain's 17 regional governments, leading to a patchwork of different measures.

For instance, while other parts of the country have banned gatherings of more than 10 people for weeks, capital Madrid has only just introduced the measure despite being hardest hit by the virus.

"This rebound has a lot to do with the structure of Spain's healthcare system," said Jose Molero, the secretary general of doctors' union Csit.

Since the end of the lockdown "we lost the coordination role of the central state and let regions make their own decisions," which have been less "effective" in the virus fight, he added.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Spain rose by 12,183 on Friday to 566,326, according to health ministry figures, the biggest jump in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began.

Regional governments have valuable options open to them like hiring more contact tracers.

But they lack the authority to limit people's movements around Spain, the "most effective" step to halt the spread of the virus according to Sandra Leon Alfonso, a politics professor at Madrid's Carlos III University.