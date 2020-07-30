Political Response Needed to US Threats of Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 - OMV

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Austrian oil and gas corporation OMV CEO Rainer Seele said a political response was needed to US threats to impose sanctions against companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper wrote.

According to the German newspaper, Seele said it was about to what extent Europe would defend its sovereignty and independence, especially regarding energy supply issues.

"As a European company, we expect measures to be taken at the political level to ensure that Europe does not lose its attractiveness as a place for investment," the OMV CEO said.