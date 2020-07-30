UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Political Response Needed To US Threats Of Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 - OMV

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 08:50 AM

Political Response Needed to US Threats of Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 - OMV

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Austrian oil and gas corporation OMV CEO Rainer Seele said a political response was needed to US threats to impose sanctions against companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper wrote.

According to the German newspaper, Seele said it was about to what extent Europe would defend its sovereignty and independence, especially regarding energy supply issues.

"As a European company, we expect measures to be taken at the political level to ensure that Europe does not lose its attractiveness as a place for investment," the OMV CEO said.

Related Topics

Europe German Company Oil Nord Independence Gas

Recent Stories

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day wor ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s foreign trade in agricultural com ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

9 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

9 hours ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.