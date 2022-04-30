Political Scientist Sentenced in Germany Over Spying for China - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The highest state court in the German city of Munich sentenced a political scientist and his wife to suspended sentences on charges of espionage in favor of China, the German DPA news agency reported on Friday, citing the court's decision.

The court sentenced 75-year-old Klaus L. and his wife, German and Italian citizen Clara K.

to a two-year suspended sentence and one and a half year suspended sentence, respectively, the media added.

The expert was arrested on July 5 last year on suspicion of regularly passing on information to Chinese intelligence ahead of or after state visits or multinational conferences between 2010 and 2019. In exchange, the suspect allegedly received "fees" for his information. According to the prosecutors, he obtained information primarily from numerous high-ranking political contacts gained through his work and was recruited during a lecture trip to Shanghai in June 2010.