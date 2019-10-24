Russia's only goal in Syria is to ensure political settlement and the country's integrity and sovereignty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, soon after a representative of the US administration called on Turkey to be cautious when reaching Syria-related agreements with Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia's only goal in Syria is to ensure political settlement and the country's integrity and sovereignty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, soon after a representative of the US administration called on Turkey to be cautious when reaching Syria-related agreements with Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signed on Tuesday a memorandum to resolve the situation in northeast Syria in the wake of the Turkish offensive. Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards will facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone.

Russia and Turkey have also agreed on joint patrols in the area.

"The Russian Federation and President Putin have only one goal, to ensure political settlement of the situation in Syria, and to ensure integrity and sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic. This is what all the steps that are being made in Syria are aimed at," Peskov told reporters.

"These are not some deals, this is a memorandum of understanding [signed] by the presidents of two countries and coordinated following talks," the spokesman stressed.