UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Political Settlement Remains Russia's Only Goal In Syria - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:19 PM

Political Settlement Remains Russia's Only Goal in Syria - Kremlin

Russia's only goal in Syria is to ensure political settlement and the country's integrity and sovereignty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, soon after a representative of the US administration called on Turkey to be cautious when reaching Syria-related agreements with Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia's only goal in Syria is to ensure political settlement and the country's integrity and sovereignty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, soon after a representative of the US administration called on Turkey to be cautious when reaching Syria-related agreements with Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signed on Tuesday a memorandum to resolve the situation in northeast Syria in the wake of the Turkish offensive. Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards will facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone.

Russia and Turkey have also agreed on joint patrols in the area.

"The Russian Federation and President Putin have only one goal, to ensure political settlement of the situation in Syria, and to ensure integrity and sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic. This is what all the steps that are being made in Syria are aimed at," Peskov told reporters.

"These are not some deals, this is a memorandum of understanding [signed] by the presidents of two countries and coordinated following talks," the spokesman stressed.

Related Topics

Police Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan Border All From Arab

Recent Stories

Provincial government functionaries are bound to s ..

13 minutes ago

Govt takes measures to make more lands cultivable: ..

13 minutes ago

 PM Khan's speech to be included in FIR if anythi ..

44 minutes ago

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood urges int'l commu ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes US House of Representative's sub ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Sends S-400, Pantsir-S Missile Systems to S ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.