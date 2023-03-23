UrduPoint.com

Political Shifts In Africa Challenge US Efforts To Counter China, Russia - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Recent political changes in Africa challenge the United States' efforts to counter the influence of Russia and China in the region, US Assistant Defense Secretary for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander said in a congressional testimony on Thursday

"Recent political transitions (in Africa) challenge US military assistance as well as access and influence to help counter advances by malign actors, namely Russia and the PRC (People's Republic of China)," Wallander told the US House Armed Services Committee.

China is the only country with the intent and the capability to fundamentally reshape the current world order and Africa is key to the United States' strategy to prevent Beijing from achieving those objectives, she said.

Wallander noted that the security situation in the Sahel and the coastal West Africa regions continues to deteriorate due to terrorism, challenges to good governance and conflicts.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Michael Kurilla said during the congressional hearing that CENTCOM's priorities are to compete strategically with China and Russia as well as to deter Iran and counter violent extremist organizations.

