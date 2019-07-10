Political Solution to Conflict in DR Congo Needed to Tackle Ebola, Malaria Outbreaks - MSF

A political solution to the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is necessary to tackle Ebola, measles and malaria outbreaks that are currently ravaging the small African nation, Marit van Lenthe, the president of Doctors Without Borders' branch in the Netherlands (MSF Holland), told Sputnik, adding that armed confrontations severely hamper the work of medical specialists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) A political solution to the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is necessary to tackle Ebola, measles and malaria outbreaks that are currently ravaging the small African nation, Marit van Lenthe, the president of Doctors Without Borders' branch in the Netherlands (MSF Holland ), told Sputnik, adding that armed confrontations severely hamper the work of medical specialists.

"We spend our largest budget yearly in [the Democratic Republic of the] Congo, and it is not enough. The political will to change the situation in DRC is absolutely vital. It is vital that we know how much people are suffering there and how this is continuously going on, it is a very complicated situation in the DRC," she said.

Medical specialists see firsthand the enormous suffering felt by the people affected by the nation's conflict, van Lenthe said, noting that doctors treat many women who had been raped. In addition to the political crisis, the nation is affected by the spread of Ebola, malaria and measles, she noted.

"It's a very difficult [Ebola] outbreak, I think it's unprecedented - this scale in an area with so much conflict and also the neighboring two countries. Yes, we can tackle Ebola ... But the key factor for Ebola is to make sure that once you have a patient, you know all the contacts of that patient, you get them on a list, start monitor their temperature so [if] there is anything wrong, they come to a center," she said.

The problem in the DRC is that it is sometimes impossible to find everything and everyone the patient has come into contact with, according to the head of MSF Holland.

"And some areas are just too dangerous to go to. We all work to follow as many patients but it's difficult," she said, adding that she could not predict the future of that outbreak, which is the second largest in history.

MSF has repeatedly urged the international community to handle the situation in the DRC. While some of the diseases affecting the conflict-ridden nation, like malaria, are treatable, the problem is that some patients are not able to receive basic humanitarian aid in time.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has been suffering from instability since the mid-1990s, when the country became mired in conflicts. Even though the Second Congo War, or the Great War of Africa, ended in 2003, clashes continued in the eastern areas of the country, where various rebel groups continue to operate.

The country announced the start of its most recent Ebola epidemic in summer 2018.