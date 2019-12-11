Political Solution to Libyan Crisis to Be Reached Within Months - Egyptian President

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Wednesday that a comprehensive political solution to the Libyan crisis would be achieved in the coming months, adding that it would eliminate one of terrorist hotbeds in the North Africa region

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Wednesday that a comprehensive political solution to the Libyan crisis would be achieved in the coming months, adding that it would eliminate one of terrorist hotbeds in the North Africa region.

"In the coming months, we will find a comprehensive solution to the Libyan issue, of course, it will be a political one," Sisi said at the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa.

He said that this solution would destroy one of the terrorist hotbeds through which terrorists were able to transport weapons and reach neighboring countries, adding that Egypt "was the first [country], which has been suffering from what happened in Libya."

The two-day Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development runs from December 11-12 in the Egyptian city of Aswan to discuss issues of peace and development process in Africa.