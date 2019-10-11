Political Spending at Trump Properties Surges $5.9Mln During Trump Presidency - Watchdog

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Foreign officials, politicians and political groups have visited or hosted events at President Donald Trump's properties more than 2,000 times during his presidency, boosting revenue by at least $5.9 million, the watchdog group Citizens for Ethics (CREW) said in a press release on Thursday.

By refusing to divest his business interests, Trump has given "foreign governments and special interests the opportunity to purchase access to his administration by patronizing his businesses," CREW charged in the release. "Instead of limiting Washington corruption, President Trump has pushed it into uncharted territory."

At least 111 officials from 65 foreign governments have made a total of 137 visits to Trump's properties, the release said,

In addition, political groups have spent $5.9 million at Trump properties since President Donald Trump took office, including $1.

1 million so far this year, the release said.

Trump's businesses never received more than $100,000 from political groups in a single year during the previous decade before, the release added.

CREW also documented 630 visits to Trump properties from at least 250 Trump administration officials, including high-level White House staff, Cabinet members, and individual agency employees.

Political groups have hosted 63 events, of which 38 have been attended by more than 20 Trump administration officials, CREW said.

The Trump Hotel in Washington, within walking distance of the White House, is the top beneficiary, with the hotel raking in $2.4 million in traceable political spending, according to CREW.

Trump claims he is losing money while serving as president, basing his claim on not being able make money as a reality television host and real estate developer while in office.