UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Political Spending At Trump Properties Surges $5.9Mln During Trump Presidency - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:10 AM

Political Spending at Trump Properties Surges $5.9Mln During Trump Presidency - Watchdog

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Foreign officials, politicians and political groups have visited or hosted events at President Donald Trump's properties more than 2,000 times during his presidency, boosting revenue by at least $5.9 million, the watchdog group Citizens for Ethics (CREW) said in a press release on Thursday.

By refusing to divest his business interests, Trump has given "foreign governments and special interests the opportunity to purchase access to his administration by patronizing his businesses," CREW charged in the release. "Instead of limiting Washington corruption, President Trump has pushed it into uncharted territory."

At least 111 officials from 65 foreign governments have made a total of 137 visits to Trump's properties, the release said,

In addition, political groups have spent $5.9 million at Trump properties since President Donald Trump took office, including $1.

1 million so far this year, the release said.

Trump's businesses never received more than $100,000 from political groups in a single year during the previous decade before, the release added.

CREW also documented 630 visits to Trump properties from at least 250 Trump administration officials, including high-level White House staff, Cabinet members, and individual agency employees.

Political groups have hosted 63 events, of which 38 have been attended by more than 20 Trump administration officials, CREW said.

The Trump Hotel in Washington, within walking distance of the White House, is the top beneficiary, with the hotel raking in $2.4 million in traceable political spending, according to CREW.

Trump claims he is losing money while serving as president, basing his claim on not being able make money as a reality television host and real estate developer while in office.

Related Topics

Corruption Business Washington White House Hotel Trump Money TV From Cabinet Top Million

Recent Stories

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

1 hour ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

1 hour ago

Norway Stops Supplying Military Goods to Turkey Du ..

1 hour ago

Egypt's Sisi Denounces Turkish Offensive in Northe ..

1 hour ago

OAS Calls for Investigation Into Cases of Use of F ..

1 hour ago

Turkish Troops to Move 19 Miles Deep Into Syria - ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.