Political Turmoil, COVID-19 Measures Prompt Some Americans To Flee US - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:25 PM

Political Turmoil, COVID-19 Measures Prompt Some Americans to Flee US - Reports

An unprecedented number of Americans fed up with political divisions, novel coronavirus-imposed measures and racial tensions are moving to other nations, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) An unprecedented number of Americans fed up with political divisions, novel coronavirus-imposed measures and racial tensions are moving to other nations, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The exodus has been led by parents looking for countries with open and safe schools and by members of marginalized groups fed up with racism, deepening political divisions and worries what a US Supreme Court swing to the right will mean for their civil liberties, the report said.

The report is largely based on anecdotal accounts of immigration attorneys, expatriate groups and embassies in Washington.

However, the report cited data from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) showing 5,816 Americans gave up US citizenship in the first six months of 2020, compared with 2,072 in all of 2019.

