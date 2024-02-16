Political Turmoil Dampens Senegal Tourist Season
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Saly, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The serene golden beaches of Senegal's sweeping Atlantic coast seem a far cry from deadly unrest that has rocked the country since the abrupt delay of this month's presidential election.
But locals working in Saly, a prime tourist hotspot, are feeling the repercussions on their business.
"It's very hard here this February. There aren't many people around," said Adjo Fatou Sene, 39, who sells souvenirs on the beach.
"People are afraid to come here."
Three people have been killed in protests since President Macky Sall postponed the February 25 vote until December.
The February 3 move sparked Senegal's worst political crisis in decades, prompted international concern as well as fears about the economy business.
The decision by the country's Constitutional Council to overturn the vote delay will now prolong the period of uncertainty.
Normally at this time of year, Saly's beaches are packed with European tourists searching for winter sun.
But Sene said there were fewer visitors this season than at the same time last year.
"If there is no tourism, it's a bad thing for us," she said.
"If we don't sell anything, we can't feed our children."
Sene normally makes 15,000-20,000 CFA francs ($24 to $32) per day selling jewellery, bags and fabrics to tourists.
This year, she said she's earning between 2,500 and 5,000 CFA francs ($4 and $8).
In 2022, Senegal's tourism sector accounted for almost seven percent of GDP and around eight percent of jobs, according to World travel and Tourism Council data.
The peak season runs generally from November to the end of April and provides a key lifeline to many coastal communities.
Pape Berenger Ngom, president of the Senegal Hotel and Restaurant Professionals' Association, estimated that around 25 to 30 percent of reservations had been cancelled nationwide following the political turmoil.
"That's huge in an industry like tourism... there are many areas in Senegal where people live solely off tourism," he added.
Recent Stories
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
More Stories From World
-
EU rules policing digital content kick in Saturday10 minutes ago
-
England bowl out India for 445 after lower-order fightback10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan rejects a UNSC reform proposal seeking increase in permanent, non-permanent seats20 minutes ago
-
Registered foreign trade companies in Xizang exceed 1,00049 minutes ago
-
Artisans fear future in Florence 'dying' of tourism59 minutes ago
-
UK Conservatives suffer double election defeat to Labour59 minutes ago
-
Denmark's doctors helping cure discriminated migrants59 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Tech Index surges in afternoon trading60 minutes ago
-
Klinsmann sacked as South Korea coach after 12 months in charge2 hours ago
-
Asian markets rally after Wall Street highs2 hours ago
-
Prabowo cruising to Indonesia presidency halfway through count2 hours ago
-
New Zealand win South Africa Test series for first time2 hours ago