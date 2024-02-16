Political turmoil dampens Senegal tourist season

Saly, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The serene golden beaches of Senegal's sweeping Atlantic coast seem a far cry from deadly unrest that has rocked the country since the abrupt delay of this month's presidential election.

But locals working in Saly, a prime tourist hotspot, are feeling the repercussions on their business.

"It's very hard here this February. There aren't many people around," said Adjo Fatou Sene, 39, who sells souvenirs on the beach.

"People are afraid to come here."

Three people have been killed in protests since President Macky Sall postponed the February 25 vote until December.

The February 3 move sparked Senegal's worst political crisis in decades, prompted international concern as well as fears about the economy business.

The decision by the country's Constitutional Council to overturn the vote delay will now prolong the period of uncertainty.

Normally at this time of year, Saly's beaches are packed with European tourists searching for winter sun.

But Sene said there were fewer visitors this season than at the same time last year.

"If there is no tourism, it's a bad thing for us," she said.

"If we don't sell anything, we can't feed our children."

Sene normally makes 15,000-20,000 CFA francs ($24 to $32) per day selling jewellery, bags and fabrics to tourists.

This year, she said she's earning between 2,500 and 5,000 CFA francs ($4 and $8).

In 2022, Senegal's tourism sector accounted for almost seven percent of GDP and around eight percent of jobs, according to World travel and Tourism Council data.

The peak season runs generally from November to the end of April and provides a key lifeline to many coastal communities.

Pape Berenger Ngom, president of the Senegal Hotel and Restaurant Professionals' Association, estimated that around 25 to 30 percent of reservations had been cancelled nationwide following the political turmoil.

"That's huge in an industry like tourism... there are many areas in Senegal where people live solely off tourism," he added.