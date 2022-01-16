Political Wisdom of Putin, Biden Could Create Foundation for Compromise - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he believed that the wisdom and experience of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden could lay the groundwork for future talks as Russia and the US seek a compromise on European security.

"I sincerely believe that the wisdom of our two leaders ” I mean the political wisdom of President Putin and his political experience and the political wisdom and experience of President Biden ” is a good soil for continuation of attempts to find a common ground," Peskov said in an interview to CNN.

"But there is a critical situation here around national concerns of Russia. If we see a political will from Washington to try to take it into account somehow and to discuss it with us then there is common ground for continuation," he said, adding that otherwise there would be "a reason to be pessimistic."