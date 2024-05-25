Politically Charged Cannes Heads To Awards Night
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Cannes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The 77th Cannes Film Festival draws to a close Saturday after a politically charged edition full of blood and feminism.
Emotions ran high Friday on the final day of screenings, when Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof premiered his film "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" after escaping a prison sentence in his home country just days before the festival.
It was among the last of 22 entries competing for the Palme d'Or, the top prize of the world's leading film get-together.
Attention now turns to the jury, led by "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig, which will deliver its verdicts at the closing ceremony late Saturday.
After a slow start to the festival, with middling reviews for early entries, the race picked up in the closing days.
