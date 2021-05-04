Politically Motivates Crimes in Germany Hit 20-Year High - Interior Ministry

The number of crimes committed in Germany by radicals on both ends of the political spectrum last year hit the highest level in almost two decades, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The number of crimes committed in Germany by radicals on both ends of the political spectrum last year hit the highest level in almost two decades, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

"The number of politically motivated crimes was up in 2020 by 8.5 percentage points to 44,692 offenses. That means politically motivated criminality is at its highest since record-keeping began in 2001," a statement read.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said during a presentation in Berlin that the number of violent acts rose by 18.8 points to 3,365 crimes. Of those, 1,092 crimes were committed by the far-right and 1,500 by the far-left.

The police investigated three politically motivated murder cases and 13 murder attempts, which left 11 people dead last year. In one case, a 43-year-old German killed nine people with migrant background in a shooting spree in Hanau.