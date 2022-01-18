Politicization of Nord Stream 2 Counterproductive - Lavrov

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he drew the attention of German colleagues to counterproductiveness of attempts to politicize the Nord Stream 2 project.

"We drew the attention of our German colleagues to the counterproductiveness of attempts to politicize this project," Lavrov told reporters after his meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Moscow.