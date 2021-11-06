Politicization Spikes in UNGA First Committee With Accusations Against Russia - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The level of politicization at the UN General Assembly First Committee sharply increased this year with some states making accusations against Russia in their statements, Russian Representative in the UN General Assembly First Committee Andrey Belousov told reporters.

"This year, the level of politicization again sharply increased, and at almost every session, our opponents in their statements made accusations against Russia, which did not add constructiveness in the exchange of opinions among nations," Belousov said.

The diplomat said Russia was again accused of its alleged aggression and occupation not only in relation to Ukraine but also Georgia.

"We were accused of building up excessive military activities in Crimea, Azov and Black seas. It was stated again that our forces present there seriously undermine the regional, sub-regional, European and even global security," Belousov said.

He noted that Moscow refuted the "absolutely unfounded" accusations, adding that Russia's military presence in Crimea is legitimate.

"It's the territory of Russia and we have the right, like any other country, to conduct any necessary military activity on our territory to provide security for our country. We do not engage in any activities there which excess our needs in relation to the tasks I have outlined," Belousov stated.

"Our military presence in Crimea, Black and Azov seas and Transcaucasia is the stability factor because looking at the statements made by Ukrainian and Georgian authorities, it is clear that these two states still were not able to overcome their rigidity in evaluating what happened in August 2008 in Georgia and what is happening in eastern Ukraine and what has happened in Crimea since 2014," he added.

The diplomat pointed out that Iran and Syria also faced "serious attacks" from Western states which, according to him, have become "traditional scenarios" in the course of the work of the UN First Committee.