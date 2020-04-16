(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Politicization and stigmatization over the coronavirus do not help international cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday

A number of US officials have referred to the coronavirus as "Chinese.

"Politicization of the epidemic and putting labels does not help international cooperation," Xi said in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the CCTV broadcaster.

According to the Kremlin, the two leaders stressed that attempts to blame China for "untimely informing of the global community were counterproductive."

"The two leaders expressed certainty that, in continuing to work together closely, the two countries would be able to overcome the challenges set by the pandemic," the Kremlin said.