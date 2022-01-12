UrduPoint.com

Politics Behind Belarus Ban On Young Skiers, Says Coach

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Politics behind Belarus ban on young skiers, says coach

Two Belarusian skiers have been banned from competing internationally by their country's authoritarian leadership, the father of one athlete said, amid a crackdown on dissent that has targeted high-profile sports figures

The ex-Soviet country is in the throes of a months-long crackdown following unprecedented protests against strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who claimed victory in a 2020 election that the opposition said was rigged in his favour.

The ex-Soviet country is in the throes of a months-long crackdown following unprecedented protests against strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who claimed victory in a 2020 election that the opposition said was rigged in his favour.

Dozens of professional athletes and coaches have been dismissed from national teams and several have been jailed.

