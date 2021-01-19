Politics Divides US Voters' Views of Coronavirus Pandemic, Vaccine Acceptance - Poll

Nearly three-fourths of Democrats in the US view the coronavirus pandemic out of control with an equal portion of Republicans saying the opposite - reflecting a partisan divide that extends to a willingness to be vaccinated, a new ABC/ Langer Research poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Nearly three-fourths of Democrats in the US view the coronavirus pandemic out of control with an equal portion of Republicans saying the opposite - reflecting a partisan divide that extends to a willingness to be vaccinated, a new ABC/ Langer Research poll revealed on Tuesday.

"The view is deeply partisan; 7 in 10 Democrats and 55 percent of independents say the virus is not at all under control, versus 28 percent of Republicans," a report by ABC explaining the poll said.

Overall, 52 percent of Americans who say they are concerned over record levels of COVID-19 cases reflects a rise from 35 percent just three months ago, the report said.

The survey also reflected a drop in Americans' willingness to be vaccinated from 71 percent in May 2020 to 63 percent, with age and ethnicity influencing opinions as well as political views.

"The decline is steepest among those who haven't gone beyond high school (-14 percentage points), Hispanics (-13 points), those ages 18 to 49 (-12 points) and Republicans and conservatives (each -12 points)," the report said.

The poll also revealed one in ten now say they or an immediate family member already has caught the virus, up from 5 percent last summer, the report added.