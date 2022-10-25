UrduPoint.com

Politics In EU Getting Increasingly Detached From Reality - Hungary Justice Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Politics in EU Getting Increasingly Detached From Reality - Hungary Justice Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Politics is increasingly detached from reality in the 27-nation European Union as the bloc's bureaucrats continually push a so-called "progressive" agenda to weaken the nation states and the institutions of family, the Christian religion and the traditional communities across the European continent, Hungary's Minister of Justice Judit Varga said.

"Politics is detached from reality in Europe," Varga told a meeting at the Heritage Foundation on Monday. "Media and politics are in an ivory tower. Reality knocks at the doors. ... There is a constant attempt to demolish the building blocks of the nation, the family, the church and the community. I see a lot of danger."

Varga said EU officials are continually creating new laws and regulations that erode the powers of nation states within the bloc and weaken their ability to protect their own societies.

"They are touching on the sovereignty of nations. We are ending up in a situation where we have no tools any more to protect our nation state," she said.

Varga also said the concept of ever seeking a closer union should be removed from the treaties as it is resulting in a supranational state.

Before the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in its Brexit referendum in 2016, then-Prime Minister David Cameron, who wanted his country to remain in the bloc, nevertheless was pushing to amend the treaties to end the continual drive to weaken national cultures and distinctions and overall continent, Varga added.

