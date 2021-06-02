UrduPoint.com
Politics Not Part Of Claims Against Russian Opposition Figures Gudkov, Pivovarov - Peskov

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 03:32 PM

Law enforcement claims against Russian opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov and Andrey Pivovarov, ex-head of now-defunct opposition group Open Russia, have nothing to do with politics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Law enforcement claims against Russian opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov and Andrey Pivovarov, ex-head of now-defunct opposition group Open Russia, have nothing to do with politics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Gudkov said on Tuesday that law enforcement officers were conducting searches in his house, as well as in the homes of his head of staff, Vitaly Venidiktov, and his former aide and ex-head of Open Russia Alexander Solovyov. Pivovarov, another ex-head of Open Russia, was detained at the Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, his lawyer Elena Borodina said on Monday. Late on Monday, Pivovarov said that investigators filed a case against him for cooperating with an undesirable organization. He could face up to six years in prison.

"First, this is unlikely to be related to the investment background.

Second, it can hardly be associated with any political claims, because some accusations that we read that are put forward by law enforcement agencies have nothing to do with politics. And third, this is not entirely our competence, this is a question for law enforcement officers," Peskov told journalists.

In 2017, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office labeled the activity of three foreign NGOs associated with the Open Russia group as undesirable in the country � the UK-based OR (Otkrytaya Rossia), the US-based Institute of Modern Russia, as well as the UK-based Open Russia Civic Movement. According to prosecutors, these organizations, set up at the initiative of former Yukos co-owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky carry out in Russia "special programs and projects in order to discredit the results of elections, to recognize their results as illegitimate."

