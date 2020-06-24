UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Politics Prompts Trump Administration Intervention In Mueller Probe Sentencing - Zelensky

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 03:30 AM

Politics Prompts Trump Administration Intervention in Mueller Probe Sentencing - Zelensky

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Senior officials at the Justice Department applied unprecedented political pressure on career prosecutors to lighten sentencing recommendations for Trump confidant Roger Stone, an assistant US attorney on the case, Aaron Zelensky, said in prepared testimony for a US House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday.

"What I heard - repeatedly - was that Roger Stone was being treated differently from any other defendant because of his relationship to the president," the testimony reads.

Stone, who served as a liaison between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and the publishing group WikiLeaks, was eventually sentenced to 40 months in prison on multiple charges, including lying to Congress.

Zelensky and three other career prosecutors resigned from the case when the Justice Department overruled their recommendation that Stone serve seven-to-nine years in prison by submitting a revised proposal for a lighter sentence.

"I was told that the Acting US Attorney for the District of Columbia was receiving heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut Stone a break," the testimony reads. "I was also told that the acting US Attorney was giving Stone such unprecedented favorable treatment because he was 'afraid of Trump.'"

In February, Stone became seventh person to be convicted and sentenced in the Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election. The Mueller investigation found no such evidence.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Trump Columbia February Congress 2016 From

Recent Stories

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

2 hours ago

Microsoft launches new tech programme for Emirati ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab League meeting on Libya, ..

2 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

3 hours ago

Al Fursan aerobatic display over UAE&#039;s hospit ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.