Politics Prompts Trump Administration Intervention in Mueller Probe Sentencing - Zelensky

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Senior officials at the Justice Department applied unprecedented political pressure on career prosecutors to lighten sentencing recommendations for Trump confidant Roger Stone, an assistant US attorney on the case, Aaron Zelensky, said in prepared testimony for a US House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday.

"What I heard - repeatedly - was that Roger Stone was being treated differently from any other defendant because of his relationship to the president," the testimony reads.

Stone, who served as a liaison between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and the publishing group WikiLeaks, was eventually sentenced to 40 months in prison on multiple charges, including lying to Congress.

Zelensky and three other career prosecutors resigned from the case when the Justice Department overruled their recommendation that Stone serve seven-to-nine years in prison by submitting a revised proposal for a lighter sentence.

"I was told that the Acting US Attorney for the District of Columbia was receiving heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut Stone a break," the testimony reads. "I was also told that the acting US Attorney was giving Stone such unprecedented favorable treatment because he was 'afraid of Trump.'"

In February, Stone became seventh person to be convicted and sentenced in the Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election. The Mueller investigation found no such evidence.