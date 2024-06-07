Open Menu

Poll Dancing: Trump Pivots On Mail-in Voting

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 02:01 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) For years, Donald Trump has denigrated mail-in voting as a source of massive election fraud -- yet in a jaw-dropping turnaround the Republican presidential candidate has now become a proponent.

The 77-year-old former president announced the launch this week of "Swamp The Vote USA," a drive to encourage postal ballots, despite blaming them for his defeat in 2020 in an election he still falsely insists was stolen by Joe Biden.

"Republicans must win and we will use every appropriate tool to beat the Democrats because they are destroying our country," Trump said in a statement launching the initiative.

"Whether you vote absentee, by mail, early in-person or on election day, we are going to protect the vote.

It is something of a dramatic about-face for a candidate who has described mail-in voting over the last four years -- without evidence -- as "a whole big scam," "out of control," an opportunity for "massive cheating," and "inaccurate and fraudulent."

After winning the Iowa caucuses in January the mercurial billionaire said elections with mail-in voting were "crooked" and at a February rally in Michigan he called the practice "totally corrupt."

But the whiplash-inducing reversal can likely be put down to pure pragmatism, say analysts.

Around 90 percent of the electorate cast their ballots in-person on election day in 1996, but recent decades have seen a dramatic turn to non-traditional methods of early voting.

