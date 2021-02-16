UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poll Finds 64% Of Australians 'Definitely' Want COVID-19 Vaccine, 27% Unsure - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 03:37 PM

Poll Finds 64% of Australians 'Definitely' Want COVID-19 Vaccine, 27% Unsure - Reports

Sixty-four percent of Australians will "definitely" receive a coronavirus vaccine, while 27 percent are unsure, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing a fresh government poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Sixty-four percent of Australians will "definitely" receive a coronavirus vaccine, while 27 percent are unsure, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing a fresh government poll.

Another nine percent will "definitely not" get the vaccine, the poll found.

The top three concerns that hold Australians back are unknown long-term side effects, extremely quick development of the vaccines, and a possible allergic reaction.

The three most commonly cited reasons to back the vaccine are to protect oneself from contracting the coronavirus, to keep the country safe form the pandemic, and shield the elderly and other high-risk groups.

The survey was conducted among 4,001 Australians aged over 16.

Australia has so far logged nearly 29,000 COVID-19 cases, just 43 of them are active, while 909 deaths have been attributed to the disease. The country has approved Pfizer/BionNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccines, with the rollout set to begin on February 22.

Related Topics

February From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1623 arrested over kite-flying, 475,000 kites reco ..

2 minutes ago

Serena floors Halep to make Australian Open semis

2 minutes ago

Dutch court says government must lift Covid curfew ..

2 minutes ago

Aung San Suu Kyi 'in good health': military junta

2 minutes ago

Favourites Schwarz and Vlhova fail to make paralle ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Welcome Sanctions, Wants Political ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.