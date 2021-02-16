Poll Finds 64% of Australians 'Definitely' Want COVID-19 Vaccine, 27% Unsure - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Sixty-four percent of Australians will "definitely" receive a coronavirus vaccine, while 27 percent are unsure, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing a fresh government poll.

Another nine percent will "definitely not" get the vaccine, the poll found.

The top three concerns that hold Australians back are unknown long-term side effects, extremely quick development of the vaccines, and a possible allergic reaction.

The three most commonly cited reasons to back the vaccine are to protect oneself from contracting the coronavirus, to keep the country safe form the pandemic, and shield the elderly and other high-risk groups.

The survey was conducted among 4,001 Australians aged over 16.

Australia has so far logged nearly 29,000 COVID-19 cases, just 43 of them are active, while 909 deaths have been attributed to the disease. The country has approved Pfizer/BionNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccines, with the rollout set to begin on February 22.