Poll Finds 81% of Canadians Opposed to Reopening US-Canada Border at Least Until September

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Canadians overwhelmingly support extending the border restrictions with the United States that limit so-called "non-essential" travel at least until September, an Angus Reid poll revealed on Friday.

"Just one-in-five (19 percent) say the [US-Canada] border should open when the current deadline for closure expires (June 21), while most look to either September (42 percent) or the end of the year (26 percent) for their preferred opening window," Angus Reid said.

A further 13 percent indicated their preference to extend the closure well into 2021, the poll results showed.

The poll also found that 78 percent of Canadians would not even make a day trip to the United States this summer - 56 percent said definitely not and 22 percent said probably not - should the border reopen for non-essential travel on June 21.

An additional 32 percent of Canadians were found to be in favor of a total ban on entry into their province from other Canadian jurisdictions, according to the poll.

On Friday, Canada and the United States agreed to extend border restrictions that limit non-essential travel for another 30 days to June 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. All non-essential travel between the two countries has been halted since March 20.