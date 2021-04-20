Poll Finds Almost Half of Ukrainians Think Zelenskyy Failed to Fulfill Most Promises

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nearly half of Ukraine's population thinks that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy failed to fulfill most of his promises, according to a poll by the sociological center SOCIS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Nearly half of Ukraine's population thinks that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy failed to fulfill most of his promises, according to a poll by the sociological center SOCIS.

Respondents were asked whether Zelenskyy fulfilled his promises after almost two years of his presidency, and 46.9 percent of them thought that the president did not keep most of the promises he made, while another 34.2 percent said he fulfilled some of them. Only 10.9 percent of respondents said he kept most promises and 2.8 percent thought that he made no promises to start with.

According to the poll, 67.

1 percent of respondents think that events in Ukraine are developing in the wrong way while only 17.4 percent answered positively.

The nationwide survey was conducted from April 9-12 via a phone interview of 2,000 people aged 18 and over, except for those in uncontrolled territories. For this sample size, the margin of error does not exceed 2.4 percent.

In June 2020, Ukraine's Razumkov center conducted a similar survey. Only 3.5 percent of respondents thought that the president would fulfill his promises while 25 percent answered negatively. Most people said Zelenskyy would fulfill only part of the promises he made.