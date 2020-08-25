Poll Finds Australians Back Stricter Measures to Contain COVID-19 Outbreak

Australian survey respondents say they backed stronger surveillance of people infected with COVID-19 and favored containing the spread of the outbreak in the country to reopening the economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Australian survey respondents say they backed stronger surveillance of people infected with COVID-19 and favored containing the spread of the outbreak in the country to reopening the economy.

According to a survey of 1,036 respondents, The Guardian Australia found tangible public concern with the resurgence of the coronavirus infection in elderly homes of the country and an increasing dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the outbreak.

On the debate of placing trackers on people with established COVID-19 symptoms, 60 percent of respondents found the idea acceptable, while just over half considered isolation in a specialized facility preferrable to quarantining at home. Nearly the same fraction of people backed a renewed suspension of international air travel.

Approval of the government's actions, both at the Federal and state level, has been waning across the board, with 77 percent saying that Prime Minister Scott Morris is liable for ill-prepared nursing homes.

One half of the respondents also agreed that the government's underfunding and under-regulating of aged care in Australia had left the elderly exposed to sweeping outbreaks.

Australia's leadership had initially patted themselves on the back for successfully keeping the outbreak at bay, with a first wave tailing off by April. A steep rise in cases in July, however, blindsided the government and left it scrambling to reimpose measures. The daily new cases currently appear to be tailing off, but it leaves a different political dynamic from the first wave.

Health authorities in the commonwealth nation have so far registered 25,053 COVID-19 cases with 525 deaths as a result.