Poll Finds Fewer US Adults Cite COVID-19 As Nation's Biggest Problem

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 09:33 PM

Just 20 percent of US citizens cite coronavirus as the most immediate threat facing the nation, the lowest since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, a Gallup poll said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Just 20 percent of US citizens cite coronavirus as the most immediate threat facing the nation, the lowest since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, a Gallup poll said on Wednesday.

"Although fewer US adults cite COVID-19 than have done so for more than a year, it is still the top problem, and immigration (14%), the government (14%) and race relations (12%) are named as the next most pressing issues," a Gallup press release explaining the poll said.

Gallup attributed declining pandemic-related fears with the prevalence of citizens who are largely satisfied with the vaccine rollout and less worried about contracting the potentially deadly disease, the release said.

The 20 percent who named the coronavirus as the biggest threat dropped from 25 percent in March. It was the lowest since 13 percent recorded in March 2020 and well below the high point of 45 percent in April 2020, the release added.

The poll also revealed Americans' satisfaction with the direction of the country is now at 34 percent, the highest since March 2020, when 42 percent were satisfied, according to the release.

On other issues, 14 percent named immigration as the top problem, 14 percent cited the government and 12 percent cited race relations, the release said.

